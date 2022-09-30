Chris Tomlin, MercyMe delivering holiday cheer this winter

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Two of the most successful touring acts in Christian music will deliver a sack full of Christmas cheer to Arkansas this December.

Chris Tomlin and MercyMe will perform at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m.

Tickets range in price from $27.75 to $154. There is a 9-ticket limit per household. Groups of 10 or more should email mstonecipher@simmonsbankarena.com.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

