Fire crews responding to ‘fully-involved’ house fire
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews are heading to the scene of a “fully-involved” house fire in Jonesboro.
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane off of North Patrick Street but could not offer any more details at this time.
Multiple crews from Region 8 News are heading to the scene and will bring you the latest on this developing story.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.