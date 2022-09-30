Fire crews responding to ‘fully-involved’ house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire crews are heading to the scene of a “fully-involved” house fire in Jonesboro.

Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane off of North Patrick Street but could not offer any more details at this time.

Multiple crews from Region 8 News are heading to the scene and will bring you the latest on this developing story.

Here is a video of the current scene pic.twitter.com/UzOlifrNcs — Imani Williams (@ImaniWilliamstv) September 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.