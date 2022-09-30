Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

HOMECOMING WARS: Police making sure students don’t go “too far” on pranks

Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist of all...
Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist of all types of pranks like throwing toilet paper and chalking driveways.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the high school football season is in full swing, many schools are celebrating homecoming, but one police department said they are seeing more pranks where they are forced to get involved.

Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist of all types of pranks like throwing toilet paper and chalking driveways.

He understands the tradition himself, explaining he used to participate in the pranks when he was younger, but stressed there is a way to go too far.

“When it starts going over into property destruction, that’s when the police department has to step in,” Redman said. “Unfortunately, in the past, we have had to step in and do police reports and even charge people in that.”

He said actions that warrant charges are when you damage property with either chalk or throwing eggs and even extreme measures like slashing tires or keying someone’s car.

Redman added he does not want to put a damper on the fun but just wants to make sure kids are being safe with everything they do.

“We want them to have the best high school experience that they can have but in their fun make sure they realize there is some type of property damage that happens when these things happen,” he said.

Redman hopes the kids keep the toilet paper in the bathroom instead of on the trees.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

The Library has their hours on their door, but those might change if the petition to cut their...
Library supporter worried about after-school programs amid petition
In previous years, multiple law enforcement agencies have increased awareness during the...
Law enforcement stressing safety as Halloween approaches
Two of the most successful touring acts in Christian music will deliver a sack full of...
Chris Tomlin, MercyMe delivering holiday cheer this winter
Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000...
Sheriff: Man offered brother $3,000 to kill mother of his children