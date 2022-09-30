HOMECOMING WARS: Police making sure students don’t go “too far” on pranks

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - As the high school football season is in full swing, many schools are celebrating homecoming, but one police department said they are seeing more pranks where they are forced to get involved.

Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist of all types of pranks like throwing toilet paper and chalking driveways.

He understands the tradition himself, explaining he used to participate in the pranks when he was younger, but stressed there is a way to go too far.

“When it starts going over into property destruction, that’s when the police department has to step in,” Redman said. “Unfortunately, in the past, we have had to step in and do police reports and even charge people in that.”

He said actions that warrant charges are when you damage property with either chalk or throwing eggs and even extreme measures like slashing tires or keying someone’s car.

Redman added he does not want to put a damper on the fun but just wants to make sure kids are being safe with everything they do.

“We want them to have the best high school experience that they can have but in their fun make sure they realize there is some type of property damage that happens when these things happen,” he said.

Redman hopes the kids keep the toilet paper in the bathroom instead of on the trees.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.