Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested a homeless man Thursday on six counts of raping a child.

According to court documents, Paragould police received information on Aug. 1 about an “inappropriate relationship” between a teenage girl and 27-year-old Blake Glover.

During an interview the following day with an Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division investigator, the victim said Glover, who is homeless, had been staying at their home for two weeks.

During that time, “she disclosed at least six different sexual acts that constitute rape by statute,” the affidavit said.

After reviewing the case, Greene County District Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause existed to arrest Glover and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, officers booked Glover into the Greene County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond awaiting his first court appearance.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.