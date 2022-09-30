Know Before You Go: Arkansas State football vs. ULM

In advance of Saturday’s Homecoming matchup at Centennial Bank Stadium, A-State Athletics has compiled the following information intended to help fans have the opportunity to have the best game day experience.

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

10:00 AM - International Tours ticket booth, located on west side of Centennial Bank Stadium, opens

1:00 PM - Parking Lots Open

2:00 PM - Ticket booth at Gate 17 (Southeast side of stadium) opens

2:00 PM - Hijinx Kids Zone opens in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

3:00 PM - A-State Team Shop opens across from the International Tours ticket booth

3:45 PM - Red Wolf Walk begins in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park

4:00 PM - Gates open to Centennial Bank Stadium

5:35 PM - 2022 A-State Homecoming Court presentation and crowning begins

5:47 PM - “Sound of the Natural State” begins pregame show

5:58 PM - Howl leads Red Wolves on to the field

5:59 PM - Coin Toss

6:02 PM - Kick-off

GENERAL TICKETING INFORMATION

The International Tours ticket booth, located on the West Side of Centennial Bank Stadium, will open at 10:00 a.m.

Group tickets are available in select areas for groups of 10 or more by calling the A-State Ticket Office at 870-972-2781.

here To purchase tickets in advance, visit AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets

Fans are encouraged to use the mobile ticketing option for a touchless entry into the stadium. More information on mobile ticketing can be found at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets

SUGGESTED ENTRY GATES

On game day, bring your printed or mobile ticket to your suggested entry gate (see below for suggested gates) and scan for a touchless entry into the stadium. Instructions on how to print can be found at AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.

Gate 2: Sections B, C, AA, BB

Gates 5-9: (Wayne and Virginia Baker Gateway): Johnny Allison Tower, Sections D, E, F, CC, DD

Gate 11: North End Zone, sections G, H, EE, FF

Gate 13: Sections P, Q, R, PP, QQ, RR

Gate 15: Students U, V and band for section T

Gate 17: Sections S, SS, TT

GATE INFORMATION

Gate 3: Media Will Call

Gate 4: A-State Player Guests/High School Coaches

Gate 5: General Will Call

Gate 11: A-State recruits

Gate 15: Student Entrance

Gate 17: Visiting Team Will Call

GUEST SERVICES

An ATM is located directly under the Johnny Allison Tower on the west concourse.

A first aid station is located on both the east (near gates 15-16) and west sides (near main gates 5-9) of the stadium. For immediate assistance, please see a stadium usher for direction.

Lost & Found is located on both the east and west sides of the stadium near first aid. For questions, please ask a stadium usher in your vicinity.

Please help keep our campus beautiful. Trash and recycling receptacles will be available throughout the stadium.

STUDENT ENTRY

Entry

Bring your student ID to gate 15 or 17 on the east side of the stadium.

Student seating will be in section U and V. If U and V are full, students may sit in VV or WW directly above U and V.



Tailgating

Tailgating in The Pines is permissible

Students must drop off any tailgating items by 12 p.m.

Vehicles will not be allowed in The Pines after 12 p.m.



HALSEY THRASHER HARPOLE TAILGATE CITY AT MIKE WATSON PARK

Arkansas State is one of more than 75 collegiate and professional sports programs to partner with REVEL XP to provide the opportunity for turnkey tailgating, as well as offer new amenities to Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park. REVEL XP offers fans options ranging from a 10x10 plot of land inside Tailgate City to packages including tents, table, chairs, food, drink, signage and even satellite television.

For more information on securing your spot in Tailgate City, either game-by-game or for the season, which comes with a 20-percent discount, call 870-495-2335 or visit RevelXP.com/Arkansas-State

There are more exciting changes in store for Tailgate City in 2022. The Hijinx Kid’s Zone will also be relocated within the area for the 2022 season and will open four hours prior to kickoff at 2:00 p.m. The Kid’s Zone features carnival games, inflatables, face painting, various A-State Athletics teams who sign autographs and more.

Red Wolf Walk returns to Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City at Mike Watson Park in 2022. Players will start the Red Wolf Walk near the A-State Pavilion and proceed through the main gates (Gates 5-9) inside to Centennial Bank Stadium.

NORTH END ZONE LOGE BOXES

North End Zone ticket holders will be able to go down into the tunnel for pregame, halftime and postgame this year to cheer on the team as they enter and leave Allison Field. Loge Boxes in the North End Zone are available for purchase by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401 or visiting RedWolvesFoundation.com

TEAM SHOP

Arkansas State’s official Team Shop will be open and is located on the west concourse across from the International Tours Ticket Booth. Fans can purchase official team gear that the Red Wolves wear and much more at the Team Shop.

BETSARACEN BEER GARDENS

New at Centennial Bank Stadium in 2022 is the BetSaracen Beer Garden on both the east and west concourses of the stadium as part of the NEA Sports Club.

BetSaracen Beer Gardens are located at the northwest corner of the west concourse and central point of the east concourse near The Pines.

ID will be required and validated for members at the BetSaracen Beer Garden.

The BetSaracen Beer Gardens are open when gates open (2 hours prior to kickoff) and close at the end of the third quarter.

Members will not be allowed to take beverages out of each designated BetSaracen Beer Garden.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Fans will be permitted to enter with a clear bag that does not exceed 12 inches height by 6 inches in depth by 12 inches in width.

Fans will be allowed to carry in a small clutch bag, approximately the size of a hand or 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches, with or without handle or strap.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Alcoholic Beverages

Backpacks (including clear)

Cameras with a lens greater than six inches

Car seats

Cinch bag

Computer bag

Containers

Diaper bag

Drones

Fanny pack

Ice chest/cooler

Laser pointers

Mesh bags

Stadium chairs with arms

Outside food or drink

Oversized tote bag

Purse

Signs on poles

Shoes with wheels

Strollers (umbrella strollers allowed)

Tinted plastic bags

Tripods

Golf umbrellas/umbrellas that obstruct peoples view

Video cameras

Weapons

Zippered cushions

Anything deemed hazardous or unsafe by ASUPD, JPD or event management staff

PARKING LOTS OPEN AT 1:00 PM

Arkansas State University reminds all members of the campus and Jonesboro community of important campus guidelines and state laws related to parking.

Administration of campus parking lots designated as Red Wolves Foundation or paid parking begins at 1:00 p.m. on game day.

Starting at 2 p.m. prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff for A-State’s games, residents should be prepared for high traffic volume of fans headed to Centennial Bank Stadium.

One-way traffic flow around Centennial Bank Stadium begins at approximately 1 p.m., and parking lots near the stadium require appropriate Red Wolves Foundation parking passes.

Parking on the side of state or federal highways is prohibited. Law enforcement will be ticketing and towing vehicles that are parked on the shoulders of Johnson Avenue (Arkansas Highway 18) or along Red Wolf Boulevard (US Highway 49).

Paid parking is available south of First National Bank Arena and Tomlinson Stadium off of Olympic Drive in designated grass parking areas for $10 per vehicle, cash only.

Parking on grass surfaces is only allowed in designated tailgating areas, and in the free parking area located south of Aggie Road.

Along with open parking lots across the campus, more than 2,000 free parking spaces will be available to football game fans.

Certain private parking areas, such as parking at Cooper Alumni Center and the Judd Hill Center as well as the St. Bernard’s Healthcare Clinic and the Embassy Suites, are not open to parking by the general public.

Parking on grass not specifically designated for parking is prohibited. Football and band practice facilities and the sides of campus roads have been roped off to prohibit parking. Moving of rope barriers may result in ticketing and towing of vehicles illegally parked.

A handicap shuttle is available from H Lot at First National Bank Arena with drop-off at Centennial Bank Stadium Gates 2-3.

No cars will be allowed on sidewalks, bike paths or multi-use paths across the Arkansas State University campus, and vehicles should not use cross walks to exit parking lots.

For questions or concerns, please contact the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

As a reminder, all ticketed A-State stadium or arena events adhere to a clear bag policy, and fans are reminded to leave non-clear bags in their vehicles

Single game and season tickets, including the Woodard-McAlister Family Club Level, for the Red Wolves’ 2022 campaign are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance. They are also available by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

