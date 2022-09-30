Law enforcement stressing safety as Halloween approaches

MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - As we approach the time of the year for spooks and scares, law enforcement agencies are making sure you and your child are safe.

In previous years, multiple law enforcement agencies have increased awareness during the Halloween season to check candy before giving it to your child.

When inspecting your child’s candy, Mammoth Spring Police Chief Jamie Turnbough said there are a few things to look for.

“Oddly shaped or colored candy that you wouldn’t normally see,” he said. “A different type of logo, any type you wouldn’t think would be on candy, different colors.”

Turnbough said if you find a suspicious piece of candy, throw it away to be safe, or you can take it to your local police department for them to look at.

“Bring it in, and we’ll see what we can do to identify it. I would advise that if they have questions, dispose of it. Just take it away,” he said.

Turnbough also explained when walking out and about, you need to have a way to alert drivers that you’re on the side of the road.

“You go to the dollar store or somewhere, they have the glow bracelets, a flashlight, reflective clothing, reflective tape. Give the headlights something to reflect,” he said.

The concerns about Halloween safety don’t stop there, however.

Making sure the houses you visit are safe should be a top priority.

Sex offenders have a list of rules they should follow on Halloween night.

Turnbough said there is a website to visit before heading out in your costumes.

“They can go to the Arkansas DPS website and search the town they’re visiting. It will show where everybody’s at. They have guidelines to follow, no porchlights on, they’re not allowed to be handing out candy or anything like that,” he said.

If you ever have concerns, Turnbough stressed how important it was to reach out to local law enforcement.

