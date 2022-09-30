Library supporter worried about after-school programs amid petition

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half.

Supporter of the library Chenoa Summers said this petition will really affect the elderly, underprivileged, and maybe most importantly children across the area.

“There are after-school programs there are afterschool hangouts for kids that are still in school and taking that away could really affect them,” she said.

The library said if the petition passes, they will be forced to change their hours as well as cut different after-school programs and other adult programs.

Summer said a lot of kids use the library’s extended hours for tutoring and if they have to change their hours due to funding, it could hurt children in the classroom.

The petition will be on the November ballot for Craighead County residents to vote on.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.