Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Library supporter worried about after-school programs amid petition

The Library has their hours on their door, but those might change if the petition to cut their...
The Library has their hours on their door, but those might change if the petition to cut their funding goes through.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After-school programs may be on the chopping block with a new petition to possibly cut the funding for the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library in half.

Supporter of the library Chenoa Summers said this petition will really affect the elderly, underprivileged, and maybe most importantly children across the area.

“There are after-school programs there are afterschool hangouts for kids that are still in school and taking that away could really affect them,” she said.

The library said if the petition passes, they will be forced to change their hours as well as cut different after-school programs and other adult programs.

Summer said a lot of kids use the library’s extended hours for tutoring and if they have to change their hours due to funding, it could hurt children in the classroom.

The petition will be on the November ballot for Craighead County residents to vote on.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist of all...
HOMECOMING WARS: Police making sure students don’t go “too far” on pranks
In previous years, multiple law enforcement agencies have increased awareness during the...
Law enforcement stressing safety as Halloween approaches
Two of the most successful touring acts in Christian music will deliver a sack full of...
Chris Tomlin, MercyMe delivering holiday cheer this winter
Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000...
Sheriff: Man offered brother $3,000 to kill mother of his children