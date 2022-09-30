Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thanks to a report by Region 8 News, a missing Tailgate City staple has been returned just in time for A-State’s homecoming.

On Sept. 22 we reported the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University trailer was missing.

According to TKE Alumni Association President, Jerry Halsell, due to the story about the missing trailer, it was located & returned to its spot in Tailgate City.

Halsell says the morning after the story ran, an anonymous viewer notified the association of its whereabouts.

A-State did have the trailer moved in the late spring, around the same time the group made arrangements to move it as well.

Due to staffing changes, Halsell says the personnel at ASU did not have a record of who had removed the trailer that has been a longtime focal point of gameday tailgating by the stadium.

The trailer recently had been sitting at Scott’s Towing and Recovery in Jonesboro.

“Scott’s Towing was very cordial and cooperative with us,” Halsell said. “They went above and beyond to make a needed repair and towed it back to ASU for us.”

Friends and fans can again stop by to view the historical scenes from Tau Kappa Epsilon’s 70-plus-year history at A-State.

Fans especially like the Elvis photos from the 60′s.

“We are grateful for K8 and their viewers for helping it find its way back home,” Halsell said.

