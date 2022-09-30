Great Weekend for Anything Outdoors

Our nice weather will stick around for the weekend. Great weather for anything outdoors whether it’s camping, football games, or yard work. Chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons stay comfortable in the 70s and 80s. There’s still no chance of rain over the next 8 days as drought conditions creep back in. The latest drought monitor shows moderate and severe drought covering most of Region 8. Fire danger remains elevated over the next 8 days with breezy northeast winds and low humidity. Jonesboro hasn’t seen an inch of rain in at least the last month. Ian is back over open water and will make landfall again on the East Coast as a hurricane.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.