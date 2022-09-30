Rivercrest alum Demilon Brown added to Harlon Hill watch list

University of Arkansas at Monticello Weevil Football quarterback Demilon Brown was included in the most recent 2022 Harlon Hill Trophy watch list on NCAA.com.

The Harlon Hill Trophy is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding player in December. Brown was included as one of twelve quarterbacks listed on the watch list.

Brown came out of the Boll Weevils’ Saturday match-up against Arkansas Tech with 114 passing, 184 rushing, and four total touchdowns. Among those touchdowns were three rushing and one passing to Isaiah Cross.

The Arkansas-Monticello quarterback is sixth in the nation in rushing yards and second in the Great American Conference with 546. He falls just short of Ouachita Baptist running back TJ Cole, who has 574. Among other stats, Brown leads the GAC in scoring with eight total touchdowns for 48 points throughout UAM’s first four games, averaging 12 points per contest. When it comes to total offense, Brown ranks eighth in the nation and second in the GAC with 1,311 total yards and an average of 327.8 per game. He is only just beneath Southeastern’s quarterback Daulton Hatley who has 1,324 total yards with an average of 331 per game.

Brown and the Boll Weevils are currently 3-1 on the season as they prepare for their upcoming match-up with Great American Conference foe Southwestern Oklahoma State University. The game is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 1 in Weatherford, Oklahoma.

