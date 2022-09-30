Energy Alert
School adds security measures to events

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym.

The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands.

School adds security measures to events
School adds security measures to events(Hayti High School)

It also said it would not allow purses or backpacks in the gym or stadium.

The school said it would require all children 12 years old and under to be accompanied by an adult.

