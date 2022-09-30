HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) - A Southeast Missouri high school announced it would add security measures for those entering and attending events at its stadium and gym.

The Hayti High School announced it would require those entering to be screened with metal detector wands.

School adds security measures to events (Hayti High School)

It also said it would not allow purses or backpacks in the gym or stadium.

The school said it would require all children 12 years old and under to be accompanied by an adult.

