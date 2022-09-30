School employee on leave following rape allegations

WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.

According to court documents, Brewer told the child to “tell the police she was mad and made it up.”

On Monday, Aug. 22, Sgt. Trey Johnson interviewed Brewer at the sheriff’s office.

When asked about the allegations, Brewer reportedly denied them all.

“Brewer stated his life has changed because he got saved,” the affidavit said.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Brewer on two counts of rape.

Brewer, who turned himself in on Monday, Sept. 19, is currently free on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

The judge also ordered him to have no contact with any minor under the age of 18 years without adult supervision.

According to online contract records and the district’s website, Brewer is employed by Rivercrest School District as the maintenance and janitorial supervisor.

Superintendent Mike Cox said Thursday, Sept. 29 that Brewer has been on administrative leave since the allegations arose in August.

“He has not been here since Aug. 15,” Cox said.

The superintendent declined to comment further, stating that it was a “personnel issue.”

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.