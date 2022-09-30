Energy Alert
School employee on leave following rape allegations

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILSON, Ark. (KAIT) - A Rivercrest School District employee is on administrative leave following his arrest on suspicion of raping a child.

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Tuesday, Aug. 16 alleging 43-year-old Lacy Brewer of Wilson had raped a child repeatedly over a period of several years.

According to court documents, Brewer told the child to “tell the police she was mad and made it up.”

On Monday, Aug. 22, Sgt. Trey Johnson interviewed Brewer at the sheriff’s office.

When asked about the allegations, Brewer reportedly denied them all.

“Brewer stated his life has changed because he got saved,” the affidavit said.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Brewer on two counts of rape.

Brewer, who turned himself in on Monday, Sept. 19, is currently free on a $200,000 cash/surety bond.

The judge also ordered him to have no contact with any minor under the age of 18 years without adult supervision.

According to online contract records and the district’s website, Brewer is employed by Rivercrest School District as the maintenance and janitorial supervisor.

Superintendent Mike Cox said Thursday, Sept. 29 that Brewer has been on administrative leave since the allegations arose in August.

“He has not been here since Aug. 15,” Cox said.

The superintendent declined to comment further, stating that it was a “personnel issue.”

