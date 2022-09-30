Energy Alert
Sept. 30: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Our nice weather will stick around for the weekend. Great weather for anything outdoors whether it’s camping, football games, or yard work.

Chilly mornings in the 40s and afternoons stay comfortable in the 70s and 80s. There’s still no chance of rain over the next 8 days as drought conditions creep back in.

The latest drought monitor shows moderate and severe drought covering most of Region 8. Fire danger remains elevated over the next 8 days with breezy northeast winds and low humidity. Jonesboro hasn’t seen an inch of rain in at least the last month.

Ian is back over open water and will make landfall again on the East Coast as a hurricane.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

Credit card companies unveiled merchant codes which could be used to track gun purchases. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says a new merchant code is “a big threat to Second Amendment rights.”

A state senator speaks out after signing petition to cut library funding.

A revived Hurricane Ian set its sights on South Carolina’s coast Friday and the historic city of Charleston, with forecasters predicting a storm surge and floods after the megastorm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and left people trapped in their homes.

Russia pounded Ukrainian cities with missiles, rockets and suicide drones, with one strike reported to have killed 25 people, as it moved Friday to fold more seized Ukrainian territory into Russia.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

