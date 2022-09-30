Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Several South Carolina piers collapse from Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. (Source: LEANNE LONG)
By WMBF News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CAROLINA (WMBF/Gray News) – Several piers in South Carolina partially collapsed Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall along the east coast.

The storm caused a middle section of the Cherry Grove Pier in North Myrtle Beach to collapse. It was just one of the many structures downed in the area from storm surge.

The Cherry Grove Pier is a landmark in the area. It was built in the early 1950s and was remodeled and lengthened in 1999 after Hurricane Floyd.

WMBF is also reporting parts of the Apache Pier and 2nd Avenue Pier collapsed as well.

Meanwhile, the Apache Pier is a well-known fishing pier in Myrtle Beach and boasted as being the east coast’s longest wooden pier.

Further south, part of the Pawleys Island Pier broke off and started floating away, according to the Pawleys Island Police Department.

“Tidal surge has lived up to the predictions,” the department said in a post on Twitter.

Ian’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph when it came ashore and battered the state with damaging winds, heavy rain and life-threatening storm surge.

Pawleys Island Pier collapsed
Pawleys Island Pier collapsed(Source: Pawleys Island PD)

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her...
Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month
President Joe Biden speaks in this file photo. The U.S. on Friday sanctioned more than 1,000...
Biden vows Russia won’t ‘get away with’ Ukraine annexation
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Tennessee high court reverses Judd death investigation order
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
In Delaware vs. Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, the dispute is over who gets to cash unclaimed...
Millions at stake in SCOTUS case of 30 states vs. Delaware