Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff: Man offered brother $3,000 to kill mother of his children

Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000...
Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000 to kill the mother of his children.(Izard Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000 to kill the mother of his children.

The victim contacted Izard County Sheriff’s Investigator Sean Tomlinson on Thursday, Sept. 29, about a social media message she found on 28-year-old Ronald Hill’s phone.

According to court documents, the message read:

“That good hey when I have a job at Sonic I might have to come stay with you man it getting bad over hear charity talking to this new guy so when I say or do anything it starts a fight if you kill her I will pay you 3000 and so change”. [sic]

The victim told Tomlinson that Hill is the father of her two children and that the message was sent to his brother, Jonathan Hill.

While speaking with the victim and her mother, “Tomlinson was informed about other instances where Ronald had been arrested for similar remarks,” the affidavit stated.

The victim reportedly said she was unsure if Hill would “actually carry out the solicited crime and only knew that he has shown severe aggression toward her in the past.”

Tomlinson obtained a search warrant for Hill’s phone and, according to the affidavit, found the message between the two family members.

During a Mirandized interview at the sheriff’s Office, Ronald Hill initially denied sending the message and denied ever wanting to harm the victim.

“Hill eventually admitted to sending the Facebook message through Facebook Messenger and explained that he was just frustrated with current living arrangements,” the court documents said. “Hill was adamant that his intentions were not to actually carry out the crime.”

After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause to arrest Hill on one count of solicitation to commit capital murder.

Hill is being held without bond at the Izard County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

Two of the most successful touring acts in Christian music will deliver a sack full of...
Chris Tomlin, MercyMe delivering holiday cheer this winter
Friends and fans can again stop by to view the historical scenes from Tau Kappa Epsilon's...
Missing trailer returned to A-State alumni association
Arkansas State Police have released a report detailing a Sunday night crash that claimed a...
ASP releases Sunday fatal crash report
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times