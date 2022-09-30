Sheriff: Man offered brother $3,000 to kill mother of his children

OXFORD, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000 to kill the mother of his children.

The victim contacted Izard County Sheriff’s Investigator Sean Tomlinson on Thursday, Sept. 29, about a social media message she found on 28-year-old Ronald Hill’s phone.

According to court documents, the message read:

“That good hey when I have a job at Sonic I might have to come stay with you man it getting bad over hear charity talking to this new guy so when I say or do anything it starts a fight if you kill her I will pay you 3000 and so change”. [sic]

The victim told Tomlinson that Hill is the father of her two children and that the message was sent to his brother, Jonathan Hill.

While speaking with the victim and her mother, “Tomlinson was informed about other instances where Ronald had been arrested for similar remarks,” the affidavit stated.

The victim reportedly said she was unsure if Hill would “actually carry out the solicited crime and only knew that he has shown severe aggression toward her in the past.”

Tomlinson obtained a search warrant for Hill’s phone and, according to the affidavit, found the message between the two family members.

During a Mirandized interview at the sheriff’s Office, Ronald Hill initially denied sending the message and denied ever wanting to harm the victim.

“Hill eventually admitted to sending the Facebook message through Facebook Messenger and explained that he was just frustrated with current living arrangements,” the court documents said. “Hill was adamant that his intentions were not to actually carry out the crime.”

After reviewing the affidavit, a judge found probable cause to arrest Hill on one count of solicitation to commit capital murder.

Hill is being held without bond at the Izard County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.