Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday morning in west-central Wisconsin.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jimmie Kaska and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A commercial truck hauling mail for the U.S. Postal Service crashed into a pickup truck head-on and burst into flames Thursday morning, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that a passerby pulled the driver of the pickup truck out of the vehicle, “undoubtedly” saving his life.

The pickup truck driver, 25-year-old Levi Hayden, was flown to a hospital in Eau Claire with critical injuries and was later taken to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota.

The driver of the commercial mail truck, 35-year-old Eric Rubenzer, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis. on Sept. 29, 2022.
2 people were seriously hurt in a crash in Pepin County, Wis., on Sept. 29, 2022.(Pepin County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

Two of the most successful touring acts in Christian music will deliver a sack full of...
Chris Tomlin, MercyMe delivering holiday cheer this winter
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
Sheriff’s deputies arrested an Oxford man after they said he offered to pay his brother $3,000...
Sheriff: Man offered brother $3,000 to kill mother of his children
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug...
Bidens host reception for National Hispanic Heritage Month
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House OKs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine