TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland.
ArDOT said all lanes of traffic are affected, and injuries have been reported.
Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.
