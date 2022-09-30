TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash has shut down all lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 7:33 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, two miles southwest of State Highway 69, just north of Brookland.

ArDOT said all lanes of traffic are affected, and injuries have been reported.

Region 8 News has a reporter headed to the scene and will update this story as details emerge.

