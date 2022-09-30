Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers.

According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.

(Source: White County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with the sheriff’s office explained the water level was low, showing the roof of the vehicle. Deputies also noted the car seemed to have been in the water “for some time”.

After divers were dispatched, deputies said the vehicle was pulled out of the water. Records revealed that the vehicle, a Ford Ranger, had been reported stolen in White County in 1998.

