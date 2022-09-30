Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek

White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.(Source: White County Sheriff’s Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – A vehicle stolen over two decades ago was discovered at a White County creek on Monday, leaving more questions than answers.

According to content partner KARK, White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek near the Whirl Lake Bridge.

(Source: White County Sheriff’s Office)

Officials with the sheriff’s office explained the water level was low, showing the roof of the vehicle. Deputies also noted the car seemed to have been in the water “for some time”.

After divers were dispatched, deputies said the vehicle was pulled out of the water. Records revealed that the vehicle, a Ford Ranger, had been reported stolen in White County in 1998.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to...
Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects
The Library has their hours on their door, but those might change if the petition to cut their...
Library supporter worried about after-school programs amid petition
Trumann Police Chief John Redman said they are called “Homecoming Wars” and will consist of all...
HOMECOMING WARS: Police making sure students don’t go “too far” on pranks
In previous years, multiple law enforcement agencies have increased awareness during the...
Law enforcement stressing safety as Halloween approaches