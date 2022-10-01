42nd Annual Blessed Sacrament Fall Festival to be held

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With fall in full swing, how about coming to a Jonesboro event to celebrate the leaves and cooler weather?

The Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be hosting its 42nd annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1107 East Highland.

Officials said this year’s festival will feature a carnival, inflatables, an online silent auction, and much more.

For other events happening across Region 8, visit the Community Calendar.

