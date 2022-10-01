Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

CDC warns of listeria outbreak linked to certain cheese

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after...
FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.(Ron Harris | AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some cheeses have been recalled after they were linked to a listeria outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a food safety alert Friday after illnesses were reported in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, and Texas.

More than 20 brands of Brie and Camembert cheese sold between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28 across the U.S. and Mexico have been recalled.

A total of six illnesses were reported and five people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported.

More information is available on Cdc.gov and the Federal Drug Administration’s recall page.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators
Jonesboro police dispatch confirmed the fire was at a home in the 800-block of Richsmith Lane...
No one hurt in ‘fully-involved’ house fire, cause under investigation
Firefighters told Region 8 News that no one was in the home when the fire started.
Crews responding to house fire

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea conducts 4th round of missile tests in 1 week
FILE - The U.S. Army National Guard members stand outside the Army National Guard office during...
US Army misses recruiting goal; other services squeak by
FILE - Ian made a second landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and it is now a...
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
Eagles beat Kennett
2022 FFN: New Madrid County Central beat Kennett
Warriors start 5-0
2022 FFN: East Poinsett County beat McCrory, starts 5-0