Checkers is coming to Paragould

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – For those craving a taste of the Checker Burger or the Baconzilla Burger in Greene County, you’re getting a chance!

On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be a new Checkers location near the corner of Highway 49 and Highway 412 across from Hardee’s and McDonald’s.

“We are excited to bring Checkers to the Paragould market! Paragould has been on our radar for quite some time now, we just needed to find the right spot to strategically place them in the market,” said Zac Qualls, Haag Brown Commercial Executive Broker.

The company said the new prototype would soon be constructed along Highway 49 (Linwood Drive). The property was purchased in July by a local franchisee from Jonesboro.

“This one was a team effort from the start - from site selection to working closely with the franchisee - and we’re thrilled to have gotten it across the finish line. We are loving the recent growth and activity in Paragould and hope to continue to be a part of it with new projects!”

There is no word on when construction will begin on the new location or when it will be open.

