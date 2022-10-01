Institution announces $2.6 million investment into several Northeast Arkansas projects

CLARKSDALE, Ms. (KAIT) – There are some ongoing projects in Northeast Arkansas that will be getting the extra help they need.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, the Delta Regional Authority announced an investment of $2,674,232 to help boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Arkansas communities and residents.

According to a news release, the investment will be matched by $7,778,196 and will attract an additional $65,000 in leveraged private investment into seven Arkansas communities.

“The road to economic revitalization begins with strengthening a community’s infrastructure, supporting small businesses, and developing a workforce to meet local industry needs,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Dr. Corey Wiggins. “Delta Regional Authority’s $2.6 million investment will help boost seven projects in Arkansas communities to enable economic growth and prepare the region for a prosperous future.”

Some of the projects in Northeast Arkansas will include:

McCrory - $231,283 Adding a new loading dock for a city-owned building that has been leased since 2000 to Worldwide Label and Packaging. This investment is projected to create 10 jobs and retain 28 jobs.

Marion - $508,910 Renovating a building that will house the Sultana Disaster Museum. This investment is projected to create 4 jobs.

Melbourne - $182,910 Ozarka College will use DRA funds to expand and upgrade its nursing program to address the shortage of licensed practical and registered nurses in the north-central Arkansas region. This investment is projected to train 68 individuals.



The city of Pocahontas will have two projects using funds from the DRA:

Black River Technical College will use $169,786 to transform a classroom into a flexible, modular space for industry-specific robotics training that focuses on programming, operations, and maintenance. This investment is projected to retain 50 jobs and train 50 individuals.

The city will also use $781,077 to upgrade its existing water treatment plant to expand its capacity. This investment is projected to affect 3,111 families.

