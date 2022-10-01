Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize

St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize.
St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize.(WMC)
By Walter Murphy
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place.

Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the race.

The teams and single racers also brought in thousands of fans to cheer them on while they made their way through the 70.1 gauntlet.

Fans like Scott Rampy, who was heading the screaming section for Luke, a 21-year-old with cerebral palsy who was competing in his very first triathlon Saturday. Something that’s a big deal for Luke and the team members who helped him make his way.

“We’re carrying him on a specialized bike on the run. It’s a real team effort for sure,” said Rampy.

It’s a beautiful thing, Scott said, that has him questioning who is really carrying who. “By the time they cross the finish line, I think Luke’s carrying them, too,” Rampy added.

A true team spirit was a trending theme at this year’s event. Teresa Brown, of Springfield, Missouri, was at the St. Jude Ironman to support her sister. But she was also there to support the hospital that helped support her when her son was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital many moons ago.

“I am so happy to be able to come and do something so near and dear to my sister’s heart, but the charity is great too!”

Something Chris Boysen, the senior VP of field operations at ALSAC/St. Jude said is the reason behind all of this.

“We’ve been able to raise over $750,000 for this event,” Boysen said. “That allows us to keep that promise to our patients and their families that they will never receive a bill from St. Jude.”

Even though there is only one 1st place racer at the St. Jude Iron Man, there were too many winners to count at Shelby Farms Park on Saturday afternoon.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

Latest News

Volleyball, Women's Soccer, Cross Country
Red Wolves Live (10/1/22): Volleyball, Women's Soccer, Cross Country updates
#19 Razorbacks fall to #2 Alabama
#19 Arkansas falls to #2 Alabama
92nd Annual Terrapin Derby in Lepanto
Off to the races for annual Terrapin Derby
Service road on I-555 to close for repairs
White County man dies in head-on collision