St. Jude Iron Man is about more than first place prize.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Athletes from 47 states and multiple countries showed up for the 2nd annual St. Jude Ironman Triathlon at Shelby Farms Saturday, and for some, the race was about more than just coming in first place.

Over 1,100 triathletes traversed through Memphis and Shelby County for the race.

The teams and single racers also brought in thousands of fans to cheer them on while they made their way through the 70.1 gauntlet.

Fans like Scott Rampy, who was heading the screaming section for Luke, a 21-year-old with cerebral palsy who was competing in his very first triathlon Saturday. Something that’s a big deal for Luke and the team members who helped him make his way.

“We’re carrying him on a specialized bike on the run. It’s a real team effort for sure,” said Rampy.

It’s a beautiful thing, Scott said, that has him questioning who is really carrying who. “By the time they cross the finish line, I think Luke’s carrying them, too,” Rampy added.

A true team spirit was a trending theme at this year’s event. Teresa Brown, of Springfield, Missouri, was at the St. Jude Ironman to support her sister. But she was also there to support the hospital that helped support her when her son was a patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital many moons ago.

“I am so happy to be able to come and do something so near and dear to my sister’s heart, but the charity is great too!”

Something Chris Boysen, the senior VP of field operations at ALSAC/St. Jude said is the reason behind all of this.

“We’ve been able to raise over $750,000 for this event,” Boysen said. “That allows us to keep that promise to our patients and their families that they will never receive a bill from St. Jude.”

Even though there is only one 1st place racer at the St. Jude Iron Man, there were too many winners to count at Shelby Farms Park on Saturday afternoon.

