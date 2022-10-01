Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Steven Adams and the Memphis Grizzlies agree to two year 25.2 million contract extension

Steven Adams is coming in his 2nd year starting at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies.
Steven Adams is coming in his 2nd year starting at the center position for the Memphis Grizzlies.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Christopher Cheatham
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Adams was set to enter the final year of his contract in 2022-23, worth $17.9 million.

The extension ties him to Memphis for the next three years for $43.1 million.

This will be Adams’s 2nd year with the Memphis Grizzlies Adams where he will continue to serve as the team’s starting center,

Adam averaged 6.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 76 games last season while shooting 54.7 percent from the floor.

Adams helped the Grizzlies finish 2nd in the Western Conference with a record of 56-26 and also making it to the conference semi-finals, where they lost to the champion, the Golden State Warriors.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
White County man dies in head-on collision
On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be...
Checkers is coming to Paragould

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) and...
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5
Arkansas State head football coach
Butch Jones reflects on ULM win on Red Wolves Coaches Show
Wynne at Valley View
FFN Game of the Week reveal: Wynne at Valley View
Clarke scores late to send A-State soccer past Georgia Southern 1-0
Manila beats Corning
2022 FFN Extra Point: Manila beats Corning 15-12