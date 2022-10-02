10/1/22 Fmr. DCCC Chair Steve Israel on midterms and the future of the Democratic Party

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Washington, DC – Gray Television White House correspondent and senior national editor Jon Decker interviewed former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), a former chairman of the Democratic Campaign Committee (DCCC) and current director of the nonpartisan Institute of Politics and Global Affairs at Cornell University for the fourth episode of Gray TV’s Midterm Election Series, “Election 2022 Just the Facts,” airing Saturday, October 1 and Sunday, October 2, 2022.

When asked about the impact of Hurricane Ian on the upcoming elections, Israel predicted that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will “unquestionably” be helped in the upcoming election as a result of the exposure he’s receiving in the wake of the storm.

On whether Democrats can hold onto the House of Representatives in the midterms despite conventional wisdom and early predictions that the opposing party will win more seats, Israel said: “I have never seen a less predictable environment than the one that we are in.” The former congressman cited the Supreme Court’s Dobbs abortion decision and former President Donald Trump’s influence as factors. “This midterm election is not only a referendum on Joe Biden, but has become a referendum on Donald Trump,” added Israel. “That’s what’s making these districts so competitive.”

When asked about the future of Democratic leadership in the House, Israel strongly defended Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Nancy Pelosi fulfills all of the criteria one needs to lead a party. She keeps her caucus together, and it’s like Toscanini conducting a fusion jazz band. She keeps it together. She can negotiate with the Senate. She negotiates with Republicans. She has said that she is looking toward retirement. She’ll make that decision immediately after the midterm. Right now she is focused like a laser beam at the results of the midterm.”

Israel also discussed the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the role of money in the midterms, and the future of polling.

Excerpts are below.

Steve Israel Highlights

On the impact of Hurricane Ian on the midterms

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

You know, politicians hate storms, hate severe weather events because of what happens to their constituents. But they like putting on that windbreaker with the seal and standing before cameras and showing leadership. And that’s what Governor DeSantis is doing now. He’s showing leadership and that kind of exposure unquestionably will help him in the upcoming election. I will say that the same governor DeSantis, who has asked President Biden for federal aid, when he was a freshman member of Congress and I served with him back in 2012, 2013, voted against federal aid to New York when Superstorm Sandy ravaged our communities. His argument was we shouldn’t be in the business of bailing out communities. He’s now learned as governor that there is no ideology in responding to a storm. You do what you have to do to govern and you show leadership.

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

And what about President Biden? We saw in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina a bad image as it relates to George W Bush when he was president. For President Biden, is this an important moment for him as well?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

Whether it’s the president or the governor or a county executive or a town leader, you are in the spotlight and you have to show leadership. You have to demonstrate that you’re putting politics aside, you have to be the commander in chief of whatever that crisis is. And that is what President Biden is doing now.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

This is the new playbook. You cannot allow a repeat of what happened in the Bush administration in Louisiana.

On whether Republicans or Democrats will win the House

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

I have never seen a less predictable environment than the one that we are in now. Several months ago, Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was predicting A 60-seat pickup for Republicans. Now they’re throttling back and saying, well, it could be 15, could be 25. This has been just a volatile environment. For several reasons, #1, the Dobbs decision ignited the Democratic base, and suddenly Democrats were winning special elections they had no business winning.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

And secondly, President Trump continues to dominate headlines. Midterm elections are a referendum on the president in power. This midterm election is not necessarily only a referendum on Joe Biden, but has become a referendum on Donald Trump. And that’s what’s making these districts so competitive.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

Abortion [is] obviously a big issue for some voters, but not everybody.

On the top issues in the midterms

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

The biggest issue, like it always, is inflation, jobs and the economy. Are those the defining issues for this election cycle?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

It depends on who the voters are, and that’s the trick in winning a midterm election. A midterm election requires two sets of voters. It requires your base that they turn out because they believe in your party. But it also requires crossover voters

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

So the Dobbs decision animated the Democratic base. They wanted to go on record rejecting that decision and what better way than voting? But it also created some anxiety among more moderate suburban voters. Now these are voters again who may have voted for Donald Trump in 2016. That kind of decision offending more moderate sensibilities or even more libertarian sensibilities uh incentivizes those moderate voters to support someone who will oppose decisions like Dobbs.

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

What about inflation? This is the top issue in every poll. Do you find that this particular issue, President Biden, other leaders of the Democratic Party, are doing enough on this issue that matters so much to pretty much every American voter?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

It’s a great question and if you had asked the question three or four months ago, I would have said no. But the Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, and President Biden signed it. And the importance of that is that it gave Democrats something to point to, something to talk about.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

And so that was vital in passing and it took a talking point away from Republicans. They were saying Democrats are doing nothing. Now they say, ‘well, they did something, but I didn’t like what they did.’

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

If you were heading the DCCC right now, where would you be putting your resources? Where should the money go? Which races are most important in terms of holding on to the House?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

First obligation of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Republican Congressional Campaign Committee protect your incumbents. You can’t win by losing, so most of the resources go to incumbency protection. And then you’re very strategic. You take a look and see if is there a vulnerable Republican that you can knock off if you’re the Republican, if is there a vulnerable Democrat that you can knock off and you begin to expand your battlefield.

On polling

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

Give me a sense about polling because I pay a lot of attention to polls. It gives me some sense about what may be happening in various states and districts all across the country. Do you trust polls?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

You know, you have to have some barometer, you have to have some sense of what is happening in a race. But there’s something wrong. Something is going wrong in polling. They’re becoming less and less accurate. A lot of it is because of technology. A lot of it is because of social media, cell phones, et cetera. And so the polling community, I think, has to figure out why some of these races have become so unpredictable and veered so far from predictions.

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

Is polling more accurate in a presidential election year?…. Or are we talking about polling being one of those things where it’s it’s is hit or miss no matter what election cycle you’re talking about?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

I think it’s hit or miss. I mean, I remember in 2016, could anybody find a poll that said that Donald Trump was going to win? Could anybody find that poll other than the Trump campaign? No.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

I do think it’s fair to say that there are Republicans that polls say will not win, who will win. And there are Democrats, the polls say, will not win and they will win. Polling writ large needs to catch up to some of the new realities in the American electorate. 26:40

On the role of money in campaigns

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

Let’s talk about money … Money is what do they say money is?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

The root of all evil.

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

It’s also very important in terms of determining who controls the house. In the Senate, and Democrats have done very well this election cycle, better than Republicans in raising money for Congressional and Senate races all across the country. Why is that?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

Well, actually, they have done well. Democrats historically do well, but Republicans have super PACs and soft money. At the end of the day, I assure you the public Republicans will spend more than Democrats at the end of the day when you have these soft money packs coming in and corporate money, they the Republicans tend to not only. Level the playing field but have an advantage after the election. But there is no question that the democratic base feels more optimistic over the past several months, and they realize that the Republicans have as much money as they need, and Democrats have to find a way of countering that influence of money by going out and raising whatever they can.

On whether he misses Congress

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

I miss what most people are unaware of, and that is the quiet collegiality that exists.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

My favorite place, John, in the entire Capitol complex was this little balcony right off the floor of the House, 30 steps from the floor. We could be beating each other up on the floor of the House and then would step out on that balcony and sit on cheap patio furniture. And I called it America’s front porch because you could sit down with somebody on that patio and just communicate as human beings, as Americans, and not as partisans.

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

I’m surprised by that, and I think many would be surprised to hear that, given there’s very little bipartisanship that exists, certainly on the House side. We see it more on the Senate side, but in the House side, I’m surprised to hear you say that.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

Yeah, and a lot of it has to do with redistricting and gerrymandering. When I was elected to Congress, there were about 125 to 150 purple districts where there was incentive to talk, incentive to compromise, incentive to find common ground. Today, there are between 30 and 50 districts that are in the middle. If you’re in a bright blue district or a Ruby red district and you compromise, you’re going to get a primary. You’re going to be punished by the voters in your base

.

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

And so we’ve got to find more of those, those balconies, more of those front porches and we’ve also got to reform the process of gerrymandering so that districts are more towards the middle and create political incentive to communicate with one another.

On House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the future of the Democratic party

Jon Decker, Gray TV White House Correspondent

Where do you see the future of the Democratic party on the House side, the leadership?

Former Rep. Steve Israel (D-NY), Former DCCC Chairman

Well, I have to say, for me, it’s never been about age, it’s about ability and so on, Nancy Pelosi fulfills all of the criteria 1 needs to lead a party. She keeps her caucus together, and it’s like Toscanini conducting a fusion jazz band. She keeps it together. She can negotiate with the Senate. She negotiates with Republicans. She has said that she is looking towards retirement. She’ll make that decision immediately after the midterm. Right now she is focused like a laser beam at the results of the midterm.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.