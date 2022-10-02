Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue.

The driver responsible, Reginald McKenzie, did not leave the scene, said police.

Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters were injured and transported in non-critical conditions.

One victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving, said police.

Police have not revealed the details on the timeline of the event.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
White County man dies in head-on collision
On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be...
Checkers is coming to Paragould

Latest News

Arkansas State baseball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State Head Baseball Coach Tommy Raffo following fall scrimmage
Mississippi River
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
Arkansas State DE/LB
Red Wolves Raw: Kivon Bennett following 45-28 win over ULM
Arkansas State RB/KR/PR
Red Wolves Raw: RB/KR/PR Johnnie Lang following rush TD, rec TD, kickoff return TD day in ULM win