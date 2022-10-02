2 firefighters, 1 victim injured after incident on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a pedestrian-involved car incident early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 3:08 a.m. at Interstate-240 and Kerr Avenue.

The driver responsible, Reginald McKenzie, did not leave the scene, said police.

Memphis Fire Department said two firefighters were injured and transported in non-critical conditions.

One victim was transported in critical condition to Regional One Hospital.

McKenzie, 48, was arrested and charged with failure to exercise due care, driving under the influence/DUI, operation of vehicles/streetcars on the approach of emergency vehicles and reckless driving, said police.

Police have not revealed the details on the timeline of the event.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.