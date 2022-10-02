Clarke scores late to send A-State soccer past Georgia Southern 1-0

STATESBORO, Ga. (KAIT) - Sydoney Clarke deposited a goal at 83:06 to send the Arkansas State women’s soccer team to its third-straight victory with a 1-0 win at Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon.

With the win, A-State moves to 5-4-2 on the season and 3-1-0 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern dropped to 2-3-5 overall and 1-1-2 in league play. The victory improved the Red Wolves to 18-3-2 over the last 23 Sun Belt Conference regular season matches.

On a goal kick by Olivia Luther, Abigail Miller collected the ball at midfield and served the ball down the left side where Darby Stotts caught up to it and sent the ball to the middle of the box. Clarke collected the ball in the corner of the 18-yard box and struck it past the Eagles keeper for her third goal this season. Stotts and Miller were credited with assists, the second career and first of the season for both, respectively.

After not placing a shot on goal in the first half, A-State put four on goal in the second half and came away with the victory. The Red Wolves finished with a 13-11 edge in shots, including 4-3 on goal. Georgia Southern took nine corner kicks in the match to three for the Red Wolves. Luther (4-2-0) finished with three saves in her second career shutout.

The Red Wolves return to the A-State Soccer Park Thursday to host Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

