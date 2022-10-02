Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Clarke scores late to send A-State soccer past Georgia Southern 1-0

By A-State Athletics
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (KAIT) - Sydoney Clarke deposited a goal at 83:06 to send the Arkansas State women’s soccer team to its third-straight victory with a 1-0 win at Georgia Southern Sunday afternoon.

With the win, A-State moves to 5-4-2 on the season and 3-1-0 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern dropped to 2-3-5 overall and 1-1-2 in league play. The victory improved the Red Wolves to 18-3-2 over the last 23 Sun Belt Conference regular season matches.

On a goal kick by Olivia Luther, Abigail Miller collected the ball at midfield and served the ball down the left side where Darby Stotts caught up to it and sent the ball to the middle of the box. Clarke collected the ball in the corner of the 18-yard box and struck it past the Eagles keeper for her third goal this season. Stotts and Miller were credited with assists, the second career and first of the season for both, respectively.

After not placing a shot on goal in the first half, A-State put four on goal in the second half and came away with the victory. The Red Wolves finished with a 13-11 edge in shots, including 4-3 on goal. Georgia Southern took nine corner kicks in the match to three for the Red Wolves. Luther (4-2-0) finished with three saves in her second career shutout.

The Red Wolves return to the A-State Soccer Park Thursday to host Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+. For the latest on A-State women’s soccer, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateSoccer), Facebook (/AStateSoccer) and Instagram (@astatesoccer).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
White County man dies in head-on collision
On Friday, Sept. 30, Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development announced there will be...
Checkers is coming to Paragould

Latest News

Arkansas State baseball coach
Red Wolves Raw: Arkansas State Head Baseball Coach Tommy Raffo following fall scrimmage
Arkansas State RB returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD Saturday in a win over ULM.
Johnnie Lang has rush TD, receiving TD, kick return TD; Arkansas State beats ULM
Arkansas State DE/LB
Red Wolves Raw: Kivon Bennett following 45-28 win over ULM
Arkansas State RB/KR/PR
Red Wolves Raw: RB/KR/PR Johnnie Lang following rush TD, rec TD, kickoff return TD day in ULM win