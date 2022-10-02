Grizzlies close game on 18-3 run, win preseason opener against Bucks 107-102

MILWAUKEE (WMC) - Trailing by 10 with just over 4 minutes to play in their preseason opener, the Grizzlies’ young guns fueled an 18-3 run to close the game and carry Memphis to a 107-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

A host of notable players, including Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Dillon Brooks didn’t play for Memphis. Brandon Clarke was the only vet to suit up for the Grizzlies.

David Roddy and Kenny Lofton Jr. led the Grizzlies with 17 points each, while Jake Laravia poured in all 15 of his points in the second half. Memphis native Kennedy Chandler had 11 points and 8 assists on the night as well.

The Grizzlies return home to FedExForum to take on the Orlando Magic on Monday in the first of two preseason games in Memphis.

