Herd pulls away from Bulldogs

Marshall improves to 3-2 this season
Marshall improves to 3-2 this season
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Henry Colombi threw two first-half touchdown passes, Khalan Laborn ran for two scores in the second half and Marshall rolled to a 28-7 victory over FCS-member Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Colombi connected with A.J. Turner for a 24-yard touchdown and a 7-0 Marshall lead, but freshman Ty Anderson picked off a Colombi pass and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7 after one quarter.

Marshall (3-2) took a 14-7 lead into halftime when Colombi passed to Corey Gammage for a 10-yard score with 5:48 left in the second quarter.

Laborn’s 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter pushed the Thundering Herd’s lead to 21-7. He ended the scoring with a 78-yard run on first down in the final period.

Laborn finished with a career-high 191 yards on 35 carries. Colombi completed 13 of 20 passes for 138 yards.

Bailey Fisher completed just 9 of 28 passes for 114 yards with three interceptions for the Bulldogs (1-4).

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

