Johnnie Lang has rush TD, receiving TD, kick return TD; Arkansas State beats ULM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Johnnie Lang joined some rare company Saturday night.

The Arkansas State running back became the first Sun Belt player in 12 years to have a rushing touchdown, a receiving touchdown, and a kickoff return for a touchdown in the same game. The Red Wolves beat ULM 45-28 to improve to 2-3 overall, 1-1 in Sun Belt play. Lang had a 18 yd receiving TD in the 2nd quarter, a 1 yd rushing score plus a 98 yd kickoff return for a TD in the 3rd quarter.

With a rushing, receiving and kickoff return touchdown, Johnnie Lang Jr. is third player in @SunBeltFB history to do such, first since T.Y. Hilton (FIU) in 2010 against ULM. Only 15th time in FBS since 2000 a player has rushing, receiving and kickoff return TD. https://t.co/FbgjfeTc4U — A-State Football Game Day (@AStateGameDay) October 2, 2022

Saturday marked the 13th straight Red Wolves win in the series over the Warhawks. QB James Blackman was 25 of 32 passing for 254 yards and 2 TD. Te’Vailance Hunt returned to the Red Wolves lineup, he had a receiving TD in the 1st quarter.

Eddie Smith and Jordan Carmouche had 6 tackles each to pace the pack. Carmouche also had 2 TFL and a sack. Dennard Flowers tacked on a TFL and a sack for A-State. All-Sun Belt defensive end Kivon Bennett returned to action on Saturday, he recorded 3 tackles, 0.5 TFL, and 0.5 sack.

Dominic Zvada continued his perfect start to his Red Wolves kicking career. The freshman from Arizona drilled a 46 yard field goal in the 1st quarter. He’s 7/7 this season in FG and 19/19 in extra points.

Next up for Arkansas State is a matchup with 4-0 James Madison. The Red Wolves and Dukes play October 8th at Centennial Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 6:00pm, the game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.