Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

Mississippi River
Mississippi River(MGN)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels.

Sunday morning, the river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet.

Mississippi River at Memphis Sunday, Oct 2, 2022 - 8 AM CT
Mississippi River at Memphis Sunday, Oct 2, 2022 - 8 AM CT(NWS)

As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according tothe National Weather Service.

The river forecast brings the water another 1.5 ft lower in the next 2-3 days.

Little improvement is expected over the next few weeks as dry weather will persist.

