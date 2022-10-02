Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

More Dry Weather This Week

October 3rd, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More fall weather this week! Mornings stay very comfortable and cool as we drop into the 40s and 50s each night. Afternoon temperatures remain comfortable in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. For the next 8 days, we stay dry. Rain chances continue to be hard to find. There’s hope for rain beyond the 8-day but it doesn’t look like anything to bust the drought. We may be a little breezy today and tomorrow before winds ease back Tuesday and Wednesday. Next weekend is looking cooler as another front delivers more fall air. Highs could drop near the 60s for a couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
White County man dies in head-on collision
Service road on I-555 to close for repairs

Latest News

Mississippi River
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (9/30)
Zach's Friday Morning Forecast (9/30)
Ryan's Thursday 6PM Forecast From Soybean Harvest
Ryan's Thursday 6PM Forecast (9/29/2022)