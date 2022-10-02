More Dry Weather This Week

More fall weather this week! Mornings stay very comfortable and cool as we drop into the 40s and 50s each night. Afternoon temperatures remain comfortable in the 80s with plenty of sunshine. For the next 8 days, we stay dry. Rain chances continue to be hard to find. There’s hope for rain beyond the 8-day but it doesn’t look like anything to bust the drought. We may be a little breezy today and tomorrow before winds ease back Tuesday and Wednesday. Next weekend is looking cooler as another front delivers more fall air. Highs could drop near the 60s for a couple of days.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.