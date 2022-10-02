Energy Alert
Off to the races for annual Terrapin Derby

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEPANTO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday Lepanto held its 92nd annual Terrapin Derby.

For those who aren’t familiar . . . it’s a turtle race!

The race has been growing each year, bringing in more than the previous year. Region 8 News Reporter Jace Passmore spoke with one firefighter that said he has spoken with people from as far away as Ireland regarding the event.

Lepanto Fire Chief Eric McGhee said it’s used as a fundraising event for the fire department to help with funds for training and equipment.

He shared what it means for him to carry on this tradition.

“Everyone in Lepanto and the surrounding areas, they always look forward to coming,” said McGhee. “We just want to continue on the tradition and keep it going for all the upcoming children and everyone.”

The goal for the fundraising event was $10,000 with an expected turnout of around 4,000-5,000 people.

Over 60 vendors and at least 10 food trucks were present during the event.

They kept the tradition alive during COVID by running turtles at the fire station without hosting a big event.

