Service road on I-555 to close for repairs

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A service road on I-555 in Craighead County is expected to close.

A media release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation stated that crews are planning to resurface a service road on the south side of Interstate 555 between the on-ramp from Caraway Road and extending to Red Wolf Boulevard.

A temporary closure of this area will begin Tuesday, Oct. 4, and is expected to last for only one day weather permitting.

ARDOT advises extreme caution when in this area as orange barrels, barricades, and flaggers will be out controlling traffic.

