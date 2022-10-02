Energy Alert
White County man dies in head-on collision

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LICKING, Mo. (KAIT) -A driver attempting to pass another vehicle results in a fatal crash.

According to a preliminary crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, on Friday, Sept. 30, 30-year-old Hayden J. Mercer of Searcy, Arkansas was driving eastbound in a 2022 GMC Sierra when he changed lanes to pass another vehicle.

When Mercer changed lanes, he hit a 2003 Ford Taurus being driven by 55-year-old, Richard E. Strom.

Both Mercer and Strom died as a result of the crash.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

