Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Williams Baptist men’s soccer upsets #14 Columbia

By WBU Athletics
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the first time in school history, the (RV) Williams men’s soccer team has defeated the (14) Columbia College Cougars on Saturday afternoon by a score of 2-0.

It took a few minutes for both teams to settle to into the game and find any rhythm. The Eagles were able to find their rhythm first and controlled a good chunk of the possession on their offensive half. They were rewarded with a goal in the 19th minute when Tiago Alfieri passed the ball in front of the face of the goal and Gabriel Otero neatly slotted it past the keeper. They continued their pressure on the Cougars defense for most of the first half, but were unable to add to the lead.

The second half saw the Cougars take control of a good amount of possession as they attempted to equalize. However, the Eagles defense stood strong, along with Alejandro Perez making saves in the goal. As the nervy minutes slowly ticked by, the Eagles finally won some possession in the 82nd minute and pressed towards the Cougars goal. Daniel Oliveira gave the Eagles a little bit more breathing room when they scored on a pass from Toran Penner.

“I am very proud of the way that we played today. This is a fantastic group of guys and they deserve this first win against Columbia. We will enjoy this win today, but tomorrow it is back to work. We have to keep going because we still have a long journey ahead of us,” Head Coach Gabriel Sitibaldi commented after the game.

Perez played the full game in the goal for the Eagles and had three saves in the game.

Up Next

The Eagles continue AMC play on Saturday, Oct. 8 as they travel to St. Louis, Mo. for a matchup against Missouri Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash shut down all southbound lanes of Highway 49 in Craighead County.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office received a report on Aug. 16 alleging that 43-year-old...
School employee on leave following rape allegations
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
Matt Goetz killed the biggest alligator of the 2022 Arkansas hunting season. This 13-foot,...
Arkansas hunters bag 157 gators

Latest News

Volleyball, Women's Soccer, Cross Country
Red Wolves Live (10/1/22): Volleyball, Women's Soccer, Cross Country updates
#19 Razorbacks fall to #2 Alabama
#19 Arkansas falls to #2 Alabama
Arkansas State RB returned a kickoff 98 yards for a TD Saturday in a win over ULM.
Johnnie Lang has rush TD, receiving TD, kick return TD; Arkansas State beats ULM
Marshall improves to 3-2 this season
Herd pulls away from Bulldogs