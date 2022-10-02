Williams Baptist men’s soccer upsets #14 Columbia

For the first time in school history, the (RV) Williams men’s soccer team has defeated the (14) Columbia College Cougars on Saturday afternoon by a score of 2-0.

It took a few minutes for both teams to settle to into the game and find any rhythm. The Eagles were able to find their rhythm first and controlled a good chunk of the possession on their offensive half. They were rewarded with a goal in the 19th minute when Tiago Alfieri passed the ball in front of the face of the goal and Gabriel Otero neatly slotted it past the keeper. They continued their pressure on the Cougars defense for most of the first half, but were unable to add to the lead.

The second half saw the Cougars take control of a good amount of possession as they attempted to equalize. However, the Eagles defense stood strong, along with Alejandro Perez making saves in the goal. As the nervy minutes slowly ticked by, the Eagles finally won some possession in the 82nd minute and pressed towards the Cougars goal. Daniel Oliveira gave the Eagles a little bit more breathing room when they scored on a pass from Toran Penner.

“I am very proud of the way that we played today. This is a fantastic group of guys and they deserve this first win against Columbia. We will enjoy this win today, but tomorrow it is back to work. We have to keep going because we still have a long journey ahead of us,” Head Coach Gabriel Sitibaldi commented after the game.

Perez played the full game in the goal for the Eagles and had three saves in the game.

Up Next

The Eagles continue AMC play on Saturday, Oct. 8 as they travel to St. Louis, Mo. for a matchup against Missouri Baptist. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

