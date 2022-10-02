Workshop helps kids learn more about firefighters

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The tool belt and work apron came out Saturday morning.

Kids in the community were able to participate in a workshop learning about the job of first responders.

The Home Depot in Jonesboro held a fire safety kids workshop free to the public.

The workshop was put together to help kids learn how to use tools and to meet firefighters.

Games, activities, and learning spaces were set up all morning for the kids to enjoy.

“So, we have a kit that is prepared for the kids to build. It teaches them the ability to use a hammer and put a project together. And follow instructions to make it complete,” said Kelsey Kitson, store manager of The Home Depot Jonesboro.

The store has these workshops often. Each first Saturday of the month they host a different workshop.

Usually, they see up to 100 kids participate.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.