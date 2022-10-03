Energy Alert
Arkansas gas prices trickle down as national average surges

While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell...
While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some parts of the country saw gas prices surge in the last week, prices in Arkansas fell slightly.

According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, the price of regular unleaded in the Natural State fell 4.3 cents a gallon to an average of $3.19.

That’s 5.5 cents less than a month ago, but 36.4 cents higher than last year.

Meanwhile, the national average price of gasoline rose 11.1 cents a gallon to $3.78. The national average price of diesel fell 2.9 cents to $4.86/gallon.

“While I’m hopeful there will eventually be relief; prices could go a bit higher before cooling off,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, OPEC could decide to cut oil production by a million barrels as the global economy slows down, potentially creating a catalyst that could push gas prices up further.”

To find the cheapest gas prices wherever your travels take you, visit the Region 8 News Pump Patrol.

