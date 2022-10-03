Energy Alert
BRTC to host flu, COVID vaccine clinic

Black River Technical College will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College will host a free flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic, which is open to the public, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Randolph County Development Center, 1410 Highway 304 East, in Pocahontas.

Registration is unnecessary; however, those with insurance are asked to bring their cards.

If you cannot make it to this event, the Arkansas Department of Health is offering free flu shots at its local health units.

For a list of ADH community flu clinics, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

