Cardinals announce when potential NLCS tickets will go on sale

St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run...
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)(Scott Kane | AP)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis Cardinals have announced when tickets for the potential National League Championship Series games will go on sale.

Central secured! Cardinals clinch division title with win in Milwaukee Tuesday

Tickets for the potential games in the series will go on sale at 12 p.m. Thursday. Prices will start as low as $50 and be available for purchase online, at the Busch Stadium Box Office or via phone at 314-345-9000. Tickets will be limited to four per customer, per game.

Ahead of the public sale, fans can get ticket access for the postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2023 season tickets.

