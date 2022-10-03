Energy Alert
Cardinals sign reliever Gallegos to two-year extension

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos celebrates after striking out New York...
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos celebrates after striking out New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres for the final out of a baseball game Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, in St. Louis. The Cardinals won 1-0. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Cardinals wrap up their regular season in Pittsburgh this week, the team made an announcement that it has locked up a key piece of the bullpen for another couple of seasons.

The Cardinals announced Monday they have agreed to a two-year contract extension with right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos. The deal runs through the 2024 season and includes a club option for 2025.

Gallegos had two years of arbitration eligibility remaining and would have been under team control through 2024. This contract serves to buy him out of those two years of arbitration while adding a club option to buy out a year of free agency in 2025. The team did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

“Since joining the Cardinals organization in 2018, Gio has been a consistent and significant contributor to our bullpen, and we look forward to him continuing to be an important piece moving forward,” Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak said in a statement.

Gallegos has been a significant contributor to the St. Louis relief corps since coming to the Cardinals in the trade that sent Luke Voit to the Yankees before the trade deadline in 2018. Out of the Cardinals bullpen, Gallegos has compiled a 2.79 ERA with 283 strikeouts in 229.1 innings. He has also picked up 33 saves, including 14 this season as he and Ryan Helsley have handled the late-inning duties for the NL Central champions.

