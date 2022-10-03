Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Sheriff: Coroner called to Highway 63 crash
White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
White County man dies in head-on collision

Latest News

The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8....
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
Burn bans increase amid dry conditions
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan
Immigrants gather with their belongings outside St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Wednesday Sept....
Reports: Martha’s Vineyard migrant flights recruiter identified
The suspect charged in a deadly crash was identified as a man with multiple prior DWIs,...
6-year-old killed after driver runs over him 3 times, authorities say