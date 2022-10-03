Energy Alert
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest.

Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire.

When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers inside the store.

Caruthersville Police said when the customers went outside one of them fired a handgun.

A male suspect was identified and arrested.

Police said the suspect was taken to the Pemiscot County Justice Center pending the filing of formal charges of unlawful use of a weapon.

