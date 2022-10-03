Food pantry sees spike amid rising prices

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting hunger in northeast Arkansas has gotten a little tougher recently as the number of people battling food insecurity continues to rise.

Since January the Witt House has struggled to keep up its food pantry serving over 8,000 people.

Chase Burns with Paragould First United Methodist Church said the volume has made it difficult for the pantry to have enough food in stock.

“Seeing the numbers increase has been very difficult, just to know that some of our neighbors are going to the cabinets and opening them and nothing is there is always hard,” Burns said.

Just this past month the church served 176 new families saying thanks to the pandemic along with inflation many homes don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“This is a number that has grown since years past,” said Mary Justice, mission team coordinator for Witt House Food Pantry. “Not only are they food insecure, but they have other problems with rent, electricity, and we even have homeless people.”

The pantry relies heavily on donations from the public saying every little bit can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“I think it’s very important if we are shopping and grab a can of ravioli to think someone else can use this it,” Burns said. “We have to think maybe I can grab a couple extra cans and donate it to the pantry.”

The pantry gives out food Tuesdays starting at 4 p.m. and Friday mornings.

