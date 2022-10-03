Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Food pantry sees spike amid rising prices

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Fighting hunger in northeast Arkansas has gotten a little tougher recently as the number of people battling food insecurity continues to rise.

Since January the Witt House has struggled to keep up its food pantry serving over 8,000 people.

Chase Burns with Paragould First United Methodist Church said the volume has made it difficult for the pantry to have enough food in stock.

“Seeing the numbers increase has been very difficult, just to know that some of our neighbors are going to the cabinets and opening them and nothing is there is always hard,” Burns said.

Just this past month the church served 176 new families saying thanks to the pandemic along with inflation many homes don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

“This is a number that has grown since years past,” said Mary Justice, mission team coordinator for Witt House Food Pantry. “Not only are they food insecure, but they have other problems with rent, electricity, and we even have homeless people.”

The pantry relies heavily on donations from the public saying every little bit can make a huge difference in someone’s life.

“I think it’s very important if we are shopping and grab a can of ravioli to think someone else can use this it,” Burns said. “We have to think maybe I can grab a couple extra cans and donate it to the pantry.”

The pantry gives out food Tuesdays starting at 4 p.m. and Friday mornings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

White County deputies said on Sept. 26, a fisherman told them of a possible car in Glaise Creek...
Vehicle stolen 24 years ago found in Arkansas creek
Brandon Holbrook, 30, of St. Louis City is charged with three counts of statutory rape and six...
Former substitute teacher accused of raping teen found dead in jail
Police arrested 27-year-old Blake Glover Thursday on six counts of raping a child.
Homeless man accused of raping teen multiple times
A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
Sheriff: Coroner called to Highway 63 crash
White County man dies in head-on collision

Latest News

Police said that suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, is armed with a small handgun and...
Manhunt underway for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
High school kicks off College Application Campaign Month
Nonprofit wanting to expand to help more domestic violence victims
Nonprofit wanting to expand to help more domestic violence victims
The license plate on the vehicle expired in 1985.
Wreckage of car retrieved from river in New Madrid