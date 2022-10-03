Energy Alert
High school kicks off College Application Campaign Month

Charleston Girley speaks to the JHS senior class ahead of College Application Campaign month.
Charleston Girley speaks to the JHS senior class ahead of College Application Campaign month.(KAIT)
By Chase Gage
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s the time of year again for high school seniors across the nation to start applying for higher education programs, if that’s the path they choose. A campaign aimed at helping those students make the best decisions for themselves kicked off Monday.

The Academies at Jonesboro High School was selected as one of just three high schools in the state to host a kickoff event for College Application Campaign Month. It’s the second year in a row the school has been selected. When the clock struck 10, all seniors reported to the Performing Arts Center. They were welcomed to the sounds of a drum line and rows of waving pom-poms.

The event started with a proclamation from Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

“You’ve got to empower and engage yourself in your future,” Copenhaver said. “Whether it’s a four-year school or a special opportunity, this community has it here for you.”

After his speech, Charleston Girley--an Arkansas State University graduate and former Red Wolf football player--took the stage to speak directly to the Class of 2023. His message was to make the most of your circumstances, no matter what they are.

Whether your future includes a four-year degree, a CDL, or a doctorate in medicine, Girley said to pursue it wholeheartedly, and have fun along the way.

“The mind is infinite. It’s unlimited. That means there are no boundaries that we can’t cross,” Gurley said. “There are no standards that we can’t surpass because we have something that’s unlimited, that’s infinite.”

Christine Penix, director of early college programs at ASU Newport, said the program is important because it helps show students all the options on the table. She said the traditional route of a four-year college degree is not for everyone, so it’s important to know what else is out there.

“We want to increase the going rate to two-year schools, four-year schools, technical schools, military. We want the students to do any kind of post-training after high school,” Penix said. “[A four-year degree] is not for everybody, but you have to do something.”

For more information on the American College Application Campaign, click here.

