Just announced: Reba McEntire extends tour into 2023

(Gray News) – Reba McEntire is extending her tour into 2023 with a string of new stops.

More dates were added to the REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT tour due to high demand and sold-out shows on the fall leg, which kicks off Oct. 13 in Lafayette, Louisiana.

The singer announced Monday that 14 more stops are being added to the tour for spring 2023. She will be joined by opening acts Terri Clark and The Isaacs.

The addition of New York City’s Madison Square Garden marks Reba’s first time ever playing the iconic venue.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time.

These 14 dates have been added:

March 9 - Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 10 - Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

March 11 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

March 17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

March 18 - Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

March 23 - Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

March 24 - Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center (on sale Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. local time)

March 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

March 30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

March 31 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

April 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

April 13 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

April 14 - Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

April 15 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

For more information, visit Reba’s website here.

