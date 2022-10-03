Manhunt underway for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Multiple agencies are currently searching for a man who they consider “armed and dangerous”.

The Hardy Police Department said at 7:30 a.m., two suspects were encountered inside a vacant home on Booth Road in Hardy. It was discovered the suspects were squatting and a third suspect ran away as officers arrived.

Police said that the suspect, identified as Anthony Caplinger, was armed with a small handgun and had fled into the woods of Slayton Road in Hardy, which is the north side of Woodland Hills Lake in Sherwood.

Sharp and Fulton County deputies and Highland and Hardy Police Departments have been helping with the search. Hardy police said U.S. Marshal Services were alerted as the suspect was fleeing from two weapons-related felony warrants out of California.

You are asked to keep your doors locked and your vehicle secured, as the suspect is considered “armed and dangerous”.

Region 8 News has a reporter heading to the scene and will bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

