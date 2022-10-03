Nearly 215,000 pounds of rice donated to food bank

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fun fact: More than half of the nation’s rice crop is grown in the state of Arkansas.

To commemorate National Rice Month, the industry donated 214,900 pounds of the grain Thursday, Sept. 29, to the Arkansas Foodbank.

According to our content partner, Talk Business & Politics, the donation from seven mills will provide more than 1.6 million servings of rice to hungry families, children, and senior across the state.

Windmill Rice Company of Jonesboro was among the mills participating in the donation.

“Arkansas rice farmers grow over 50% of the nation’s total crop and will produce rice on approximately 1.1 million acres this year in over 40 counties, many of which are served by the Arkansas Foodbank,” said Arkansas Rice Executive Director Kelly Robbins. “As rice harvest continues, our growers try to be good stewards by giving a portion of their crop to hunger relief efforts.”

TB&P noted that Arkansas is the largest rice-growing state in the country, producing nearly 9 billion pounds annually.

