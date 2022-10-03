Police asking drivers to use extreme caution during harvest season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s that time of year, Harvest season.

Farmers are out on the area roadways, traveling to harvest this year’s crops.

Local law enforcement is asking drivers to be careful.

While taking in the crops, farmers sometimes must take to the roadway to transport certain equipment.

Tractors can only go so fast and sometimes cause delays, police say that makes it very important to be careful if you’re on the road near a farm.

Scott Rose is the Police Chief of the Hardy Police Department, He says the hills and curves of North Arkansas can make it hazardous.

“When you get a tractor that’s moving as fast as they can to get from one farm to the next or one area to the next, it can be extremely dangerous when they’re trying to get around them,” said Rose.

When drivers get too impatient, they pass a tractor without knowing what lies ahead.

“It could cost someone else their life just whenever they go around in a curve or a hill, so they’re just going to have to learn that the extra two or five minutes, it may save someone’s life if you could just be patient and wait to go around them,” said Rose.

Rose told Region 8 News that he has one message to those who get behind a tractor or another piece of farm equipment on the roadway. His department will be on the lookout for those who carelessly pass farm equipment.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.