Sheriff: Coroner called to Highway 63 crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.

The crash is located just west of Ravenden. According to IDriveArkansas, traffic in all lanes is stopped.

Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News the coroner has been called to the scene.

He could not provide any details on the crash other than to say Arkansas State Police are investigating.

