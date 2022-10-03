Energy Alert
Sheriff: Coroner called to Highway 63 crash

A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A fatal crash in Lawrence County has shut down a stretch of Highway 63.

The crash is located just west of Ravenden. According to IDriveArkansas, traffic in all lanes is stopped.

The crash is located just west of Ravenden.
The crash is located just west of Ravenden.

Sheriff Jeff Yates told Region 8 News the coroner has been called to the scene.

He could not provide any details on the crash other than to say Arkansas State Police are investigating.

